Olofa urges swift passage of University of Technology, Offa bill

The traditional ruler of Offa in the Offa local government area of Kwara State, Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Oloyede Gbadamosi, Esuwoye II, has tasked leadership of the National Assembly on the swift passage of a bill to establish the University of Technology in Offa, Kwara State.

The first-class traditional ruler made the appeal at a one-day public hearing of the bill by the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND held at the Senate building, Abuja.

Addressing the Senators and other distinguished personalities at the event, the Olofa, who was represented by Agbaakin of Offa land, Dr Adetokun Bashir Adepoju, said “the bill will further increase the number of research centres in Nigeria where innovative ideas can be developed, thereby projecting Nigeria in the field of research work in technology.”

The bill, which had passed the second reading at the Senate plenary session was sponsored by Senator Oyelola Ashiru, representing Kwara South senatorial district.

Relating the objectives of the bill to the audience at the event, Senator Ashiru said the proposed conversion of Federal Polytechnic Offa, to the Federal University of Technology will promote scholarship and conducts research in restricted fields of human endeavour.

“Institution Infrastructure, Human Resources and the recorded outstanding success which made it be rated as one of the best 10 polytechnics in Nigeria, and ranked as the best-affiliated institution in Nigeria by National University Commission (NUC) with the uninterrupted academic session.”

While presenting the memorandum, the chairman governing council of the Federal Polytechnic Offa, Dr Usman Bokani Ahmed, gave the statistics of the staff strengths to be total of 1,326, and the landmass of one hundred and fifty hectares (1,500ha) with other physical infrastructure resources that will accommodate more population when the institution is upgraded.

Also speaking on the workers and facility availability, Professor Abdulmojeed Ijaiya, recounted his experience. “In the late 90s’ during the laboratory analyses of my PhD thesis was the frustration of most of us that needed to do laboratory procedures for amino acids analysis which was only possible then at the University of Jos where the amino acid analyzer was functional and one had to book months in advance.

“It was a big relief for me when I visited the Food Science and Technology Laboratory of the Federal Polytechnic Offa and found out that their SLT laboratory is functional with full compliments of qualified Technologists.”

Giving his remarks, the Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Ahmad Babba Kaita, commended Senator Ashiru effort for the resources spent so far, for the bill to have reached the hearing stage, he noted that the bill is for the growth and development of the country. He also noted that there has not been any contrary petition received.

The public hearing which was declared opened by the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, had in attendance other stakeholders which include, the Federal Polytechnic Offa Rector, Dr, Lateef Olatunji, with the institution principal officers, the institution Governing Council chairman, Dr Usman Bokani Ahmed with members, the Alumni Association, Dr Adeyemi Ayoade, NUC, Offa Descendants Union (Abuja Chapter) NANS President Com. Sunday Asefon with members of his executive.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Olofa urges swift passage of University of Technology, Offa bill

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Olofa urges swift passage of University of Technology, Offa bill