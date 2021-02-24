Olofa, Owode traders hail group over fire safety campaign

The Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II, has called on youths in the state to emulate a group, ‘Kwara Rebuilders’, in pursuing growth and development of the society with vigour as the group held a campaign on how to curtail the menace of fire disaster at Owode market, Offa in Offa Local Government Area of Kwara State on Monday.

The group also inaugurated its Offa Local Government Area chapter led by Sheriffdeen AbdulRaheem.

The traditional ruler spoke in his palace on Monday at the stakeholders’ meeting ahead of the sensitisation programme which included the director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince John Falade.

He called on youths to take after Kwara Rebuilders “in promoting values, advocacy against social vices, and purposeful contribution to the growth of the state through community development initiatives” to quicken the pace of progress in the state.

The Olofa said he is delighted to see youths resolute to effect the change they desire. He urged them to be true to the course they believe in, adding that everyone needs to rally behind the government to succeed.

“I am delighted seeing you partnering the fire service to sensitise market women to the menace of fire. Indeed, people need to be more safety-conscious to curtail fire outbreaks. It could not have come at a better time. These are things expected of our youths to move the nation forward,” the Olofa said while appreciating Kwara Rebuilders for bringing the initiative to Owode, a community market notable for fire accidents.

Kwara Rebuilders, a pro-democracy group with a focus on social advocacy and community development, said it embarked on the programme to support the efforts of Kwara State government on ridding the state of an incessant incident of fire outbreaks in markets, homes and offices.

“Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has invested a lot in fire service for effective service delivery. This includes buying two ultra-modern skytick fire service technology and a 5000-litre capacity firefighting truck for the state’s fire service. It underscores his commitment to safeguarding lives and properties. Men of fire service said no one has done better. However, we realised there is a need for people to own the cause. They need to be aware of the causes of fire disasters, effects, and why it matters to avoid recurrence. It was the right thing to do to support the government’s efforts. We believe it is our bit to serve the state. Testimonies from today show that people value it a lot,” co-convener, Kwara Rebuilders, Ibraheem Abdullateef remarked.

Falade enjoined Kwarans to take ownership of risk and disaster management in their various homes to make the state safer and prosperous.

Speaking on behalf of the market women, the Iyaloja of Offa, Alhaja Idiat Yusuf, said “We indeed experience fire disasters in Owode market. We are still in business. We cannot thank Kwara Rebuilders enough for reminding us for good. Aside from sensitising our members, the donation of two fire extinguisher cylinders is a symbolic gesture. They are model Nigerian youths. We are grateful.”

