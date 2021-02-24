Kogi Reps member donates foods, cloths to widows

The member representing Yagba federal constituency in Kogi State, Honourable Leke Abejide, has assured the people of his constituency that he will pay for the WAEC fees of all students in his constituency both in private and public schools.

The assurance was given by the chairman of the Leke Abejide Foundation, Chief Shola Adebola, the channel through which the lawmaker has been paying the WAEC fees of students in Yagba land for the past four years.

Speaking on the sidelines of the distribution of the items, Chief Adebola said that in spite of the the economic meltdown, the lawmaker has continued with the tradition of offsetting the WAEC fees of indigent students across the secondary schools in the constituency.

He said, “This widow’s programe is one of the initiatives of the Honourable Leke Abejide Foundation. It is an annual programme and it is a way of giving back to the masses, especially the widows, the underprivileged, the aged, among others.

“By our preparation, 6,100 widows were targeted but we have discovered that about 600 other women lost their husbands in 2020. We now have about 6,800 widows in Yagba land.”

We have taken notice of this, and we will work with the figure in the subsequent programme.”

Speaking about the WAEC fees for students, Adebola said, “it is one of the cardinal points of the lawmaker and he has been doing this way back before contesting for election to the House of Representatives.

“We are just waiting for WAEC to tell us the amount. We have collated the figures of SSS 3 students in both private and public schools in the constituency. And once the amount is announced by WAEC, we will pay.”

Adebola also enjoined the constituents to be of good behaviou as the lawmaker is making efforts to bring development to the area, “Feeder roads in the constituency will be opened up for farmers to transfer their goods. The lawmaker has captured N250 million for Igbagun-Jege roads in the budget.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…

FG Owes Varsity Workers Over N150bn Earned Allowances

The Federal Government is owing the university workers, under the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Union of Universities and Associated Institutions (NASU), over N150 billion earned allowances…Senate screens service chiefs designate