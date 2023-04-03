Biola Azeez – Ilorin

Olofa of Offa in the Offa local government area of Kwara, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi, has described the circulated audio tape where his name was mentioned in a telephone conversation between the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi and Bishop Oyedepo of Winners Chapel, as an “unguarded manipulation of facts and disinformation”.

In a statement, titled, MALICIOUS AND MISCHIEVOUS, issued by the Principal Private Secretary of the monarch, Olayinka Kadri, the Olofa said that his name was wrongly associated with the political mudslinging and intrigues of the 2023 general elections.

Oba Gbadamosi, who said that he only hosted the presidential candidate in his palace “as he always welcomed everyone to his domain irrespective of their status with open arms and felicitations”, added that he would continue to do so.

“Our attention has been drawn to a leaked audio conversation between the Labour Party Presidential Candidate His Excellency, Mr. Peter Obi, and the General Overseer of Living Faith Church (Winners Chapel) Bishop David Oyedepo, which is making the rounds on the internet, and the insinuations from the so-called “exclusive” tape where the name of our royal father was mentioned and wrongly associated with the political mudslinging and intrigues. “It is pertinent to state here that the throne of Offa Kingdom is a sacred and revered stool which should not be desecrated on the altar of political shenanigans and disinformation. “The Olofa of Offa who is a highly respected first-class monarch in Kwara is father to all irrespective of your religious, ethnic, or tribal colouration. His desire for unity, peace, and progress of our dear country is unassailable. “We hereby condemn this malicious and mischievous anecdote aimed at discrediting the revered stool of the headquarters of Ibolo Kingdom and advise the general public and mischief makers to refrain forthwith from unguarded manipulation of facts and disinformation. “HRM Oba Mufutau Muhammed Gbadamosi Ajagungbade I Esuwoye II has always welcomed everyone to his domain irrespective of their status with open arms and felicitations, and would continue to do so.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE