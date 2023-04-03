‘Suyi Ayodele

Two persons on Sunday drowned in an accident along the Muritala Muhammed way by Ikpoba River, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the lone incident happened on Sunday night, when the vehicle heading towards Ramat Park from the Ring Road axis on top speed, lost control and rammed into a pavement by the Ikpoba River.

A source said, the vehicle after hitting the pavement skidded off the road and plunged into the river.

The deceased persons, it was further learnt were however brought out of the river dead by divers, who were contacted for the operation.

The accident, it was further gathered, caused gridlock on the road as passengers were left stranded for hours while the officers and men of the Edo State Road Safety Corps battled to bring the traffic situation under control.

When contacted, the Public Education Officer of the Edo State Command of the FRS|C, Orevia Ukoh, said the accident happened on Sunday night, adding that the driver of the vehicle possibly was at a high speed and could not control the vehicle.

Ukoh said because the incident happened at night before help could come the way of the occupant, two persons were already drowned.

“It is two persons that were actually involved, one male adult and a female adult. They died in the river. It is obvious that the man was on a high speed because that night, other road users were not there, so he had the whole road to himself”, she said.

