By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Controversial Nigerian singer, Portable has shared pictures online after his court arraignment on Monday, April 3.

The ‘Zeh’ crooner after granted bail, took to his Instagram page with a post expressing gratitude to God.

The singer who was granted bail of N300,000, with two sureties from his immediate family shared the pictures on his Instagram page with caption, “Alhamdulilahi 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽”.