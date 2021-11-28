Old students handover remodelled building to alma mater

The 1991 set of St Gabriel’s Secondary Commercial School, Ibadan, as part of their resolve to develop their alma mater, recently, handover a remodelled block of classrooms turn into a hall to the authority of the school.

Speaking with Tribune Online on the sideline of the event held on the school premises, chairman of the 1991 set, Mr Tejumola Owolabi, who also spoke on behalf of the Chairman, Planning Committee, Mr Rasaq Mustapha, said: “We are here today to inaugurate the building that God has helped us to remodel for St Gabriel’s Secondary Commercial School.

“It is actually two blocks of classroom turned into a hall and also we are here for our 30 years reunion. It’s been 30 years since we left the school so all of us are together to celebrate ourselves.”

While appreciating the gesture by the old students, the Principal of the school, Mrs Abiodun Laleye, said: “What the old students have done his very good and supportive of the state government.

“When the present administration in the state came on board, the governor, Mr Seyi Makinde told us to ask the old students and the Parents Teachers Association (PTA) to support education because they are co-owners of the school. So the 1991 set came around, adopted a building, rebuilt it and we are inaugurating it today to the glory of God. It is a very wonderful gesture and hope that other old student would emulate this.”

Speaking during the event, Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr Rahman Abiodun Abdul-Raheem, represented by the Director and Zonal Inspector of Education, Zonal Education Office, Ibadan Zone 1, Mr Victor Olugbemi, expressed delight at the official inauguration and handover ceremony of the building remodelled by the old students.

“It gives a great joy to be in the midst of those who are highly appreciative of what the almighty God and their alma mater have made in them and who equally find it necessary to give back to the society for the overall benefit, progress and wellness of human race.

“I commend the old students association for deeming it fit to give back to their alma mater. Your effort and an altruistic act is well appreciated on behalf of the entire students’ populace, the staff and the government of Oyo State under the leadership of governor Seyi Makinde.”

