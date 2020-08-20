The Vale Tutorial College celebrates outstanding scholars, 10th anniversary

IN keeping with its track record of excellence and mission to raise stars, The Vale Tutorial College (TVTC), an Upper Sixth Form College located in upscale New Bodija Estate, Ibadan, is celebrating two outstanding landmark achievements – its 10th anniversary and the feat achieved by two of its finalists who excelled in the Cambridge Advanced Level examinations.

John Pius-Obayemi, ‘Atinuke Ige Scholar’, and Al-Fatihi Abdulmalik obtained A* in all their subjects in the examination, a feat the management say is an attestation to the quality of scholarship obtainable in the college, as well as efforts of its focused leadership and committed teachers.

Founded 10 years ago by Mrs. Funso Adegbola (nee Bola Ige), The Vale Tutorial College, an offshoot of The Vale College, was established as an independent entity to prepare students for university admission as the Advanced Level certificate is a solid pathway to admission into foreign universities and 200 level in Nigerian universities.

John Pius-Obayemi scored A* in Mathematics, A* in Physics and A* in Chemistry, while Al-Fatihi Abdulmalik also got A* in Sociology, Economics and Mathematics.

It turns out such excellent performance has become a tradition for the college, which has continued to put Oyo State and Nigeria on the global academic spotlight.

In 2014, Maryam Adeyanju scored A, A, A in Chemistry, Physics and Biology. Boluwatife Adewale achieved a similar feat in 2015 with A*, A*, A, in Chemistry, Physics and Biology. AbdulHammed Babatunde scored A*, A*, A* in Chemistry, Physics and Biology in 2017, while Christiana Joel scored A*, B, B in Sociology, Literature and History in 2019.

So, then, to celebrate these outstanding achievements, on Saturday August 15th, 2020, the school management, in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols, held a valedictory service for the graduating class of 2020 at the New Bodija, Ibadan campus of the college.

“I feel the aims and mission of TVTC are being achieved. It is a journey, not a destination, and we are definitely on the right path. The vision was to provide an enabling environment for lifelong learning, training and to nurture leaders with the right kind of values,” said the visibly elated Mrs. Adegbola.

Throwing more light on the Atinuke Ige scholarship, Mrs Adegbola said it is a way of giving back some of the values she imbibed from her late parents.

She said: “I started the Atinuke Ige Scholarship in 2013 for students who finished their secondary school education in public schools in Oyo and Osun States. One of the cardinal points of my father’s party then, Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), was free education for all at all levels.

“My parents believed in education not for their only biological children but for other people’s children. They had three biological children but raised over 300 children.

“About seven years ago, I started with Justice Atinuke Ige Scholarship for brilliant children in public schools in Oyo State who had completed secondary school and were given opportunity to do their ‘A’ Levels at The Vale Tutorial College, so that they can go to the second level in Nigerian universities. It is worth N2.5 million for each winner. The programme has been successful since we started.

“Past winners, Boluwatife Adewale and Maryam Adeyanju, are currently in the University College Hospital studying Medicine and Surgery. Some of our alumni are studying in England, apart from those in Nigeria.”

A few years ago, Mr Adegbola started the annual scholarship scheme in memory of her late father, Chief Bola Ige, for children in public schools. Every year she gives a scholarship to the best boy and girl, through written and oral examinations.

The school’s sister arm, The Vale College founded 26 years ago, has constantly excelled in WAEC-conducted and other equivalent examinations. One of its former students, Yewande Akinola, got an award from Queen Elizabeth II of England in 2012 for being one of the best female engineers under 30 in the whole of United Kingdom.

Also, at the recently released 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, seven of its students scored far above 300 out of 400 marks (Toluwanimi Soladoye, 351; Andrew Alao, 341; Mubarak Titilola, 341; Kofo Oyeniyi, 333; Lekan Adekanmbi, 326; Oladele Omogboyega, 324 and Bimpe Olukolo, 309).

Excited about his feat, ‘Atinuke Ige Scholar’, John Pius-Obayemi, a former student of the Command Day Secondary School, Odogbo, Ibadan, gave kudos to the sponsor of the Atinuke Ige scholarship, Mrs. Adegbola.

“Coming top in my examinations, I felt very elated. TVTC impacted my academic life. The teachers there are also very good and experienced and I am able to say that my academic strengths have been developed and advanced. After this, I plan on seeking international admissions into universities and scholarships to study Electrical and Electronics Engineering,” he said.

