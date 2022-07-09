Old students’ body warns FG, ASUU over lingering strike

St Charles Grammar School Old Students Association, under the auspices of Charleans in Diaspora Incorporation, has urged the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to resume talks on the current strike and allow students to return to schools for their academic activities.

The President of Charleans in Diaspora Inc., Yemi Ghazali Ajijolaiya, while speaking at the Annual Achievement Award for Students and Teachers of St Charles Grammar School, Osogbo, organised by Charleans in Diaspora, said the continuous idleness of affected students posed danger to the nation’s security.

The association awarded some students and teachers of the school who have displayed commendable academic excellence and honest work ethics in the last one year.

Ajijolaiya expressed worry that FG and university lecturers suspended further roundtable talks and hibernated stressing that it might force students to channel their energy to negative things.

“My advice to the Federal Government and ASUU is to return to the table and talk. You can’t resolve any crisis without talking. Currently, I don’t think any discussion is going on and that’s not good for the students who are at the receiving end of this crisis.

These young people have a lot of energy and if they are not spending that energy on their education, then they will look for something else to spend that energy on.

Unfortunately, more often than not, it’s not on the positive side. So, my strong advice is for government and ASUU to come back to the roundtable, it has to be resolved,” he said.

Speaking at the award event, Ajijolaiya said, “The main objective of Charleans in Diaspora annual achievement award is to motivate every student and teacher in the school to work hard and achieve the primary goals of teaching and learning. The awards are therefore tailored to recognise various students and teachers’ attributes, such as good attitudes, honest work ethics, humanity, determination, a love of learning, and encourage a sense of accomplishment.

“We want to create an environment that gives students and teachers recognition for their accomplishments and serves as catalyst for other students to put in their best and contribute to the overall school performance.

“The importance of good and quality education cannot be overemphasised, as it plays a vital role in building a bright future for our children. St. Charles Grammar School old students at home and in the diaspora are therefore committed to partnering with the school management and the State of Osun in the provision of good and quality education, providing an atmosphere to our students and teachers where teachers can teach, and students can learn exciting educative things daily.

“The activities of Charleans in Diaspora Inc. in the school go beyond annual cash reward to meritorious students and teachers. Ours is a holistic approach to teaching and learning in schools, including infrastructure support, rewarding performances, sports promotion, and assisting indigent students among others. We have recently completed phase 1 of Afolalu and Omoworare classroom blocks renovation, while preparations for the second phase are in progress.

“We sponsored inter-schools Table Tennis competition among all the secondary schools in 4 local government areas (Irepodun, Orolu, Osogbo and Olorunda) of Osun State that witnessed over 100 participants at the finals held here in the school. Others include the provision of extra mural classes for SSS3 students in preparation for West African School Certificate and NECO Examinations, assisting indigent students in the payment of WASC and JAMB examination fees, supporting selected ex-students of the school in universities, etc. It is our belief that giving back to the school that has shaped our lives is a responsibility that must be discharged without any distraction. We are therefore proud to be part of this great institution and wanted to give something back to it,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Osun State Commissioner for Education, Folorunso Oladoyin said the cash award event would assist students to channel their efforts toward productive causes and embrace diligence, discipline, and other virtues which the state is known for.





