How I combine modelling, acting, music without clash — Modesta Boafo

Talented and ambitious singer, actress and model, Modesta Boafo has said that combining different crafts will only continue to bring out the best in her as she aims for the top of her game.

The Ghana-based who is one of the country’s new stars while speaking with Tribune Online about her rising career described her talent as strikingly multifaceted, one that positioned her as not just an entrepreneur, but model and actress and singer.

Currently signed to 610Music where she’s committed to developing her career as a singer and songwriter, aside from keeping up with her aesthetic as an emerging entertainer, Modesta said she wants to use her talent to inspire millions of youths across the globe.

With a whopping 673,000 followers on Instagram alone, she said she was not surprised that she is fast becoming a household name but was quick to say ” I am a work in progress and I don’t see anything stopping or slowing me down.”

Speaking about her entrepreneurial drive, Modesta said “I always believed in the American dream even when I was back in Ghana”, she recounted smirking. “My brother and I always wanted to experience it so once we got here, we had no reason not to. I just knew I had found happiness, which to me was getting to live the best of my dreams while doing what I had always loved or wanted”.

“My parents put in a lot to ensure I could comfortably pursue my dreams… and their work ethic back then still inspires me to this day. We always expected to get things done, no matter what and that’s all I’ve been doing since I can remember”, she chipped in.

In light of the success that followed her first entrepreneurial move, Modesta went on to successfully complete her degree program in Media and Communication at Lehman College, CUNY.

In 2020 – while the world was rocked by its worst pandemic in recent times, Modesta said she made one of her biggest decisions as she moved from New York to Los Angeles – home to most of Hollywood’s stars, TV and movie industries – in a quest to achieve her full potential.

That decision, according to her proved to be pivotal to her career as it resulted in a slew of cameos in music videos for the likes of Popcaan, Bisa Kdei, Kranium and the Migos, even comedian Mic hael Blackson, next to her sensational acting debut on Nick Cannon’s “Wild ‘N Out.”

