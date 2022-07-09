Sallah: Ogunbiyi felicitates Muslims, urges Nigerians to imbibe sacrifice

Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, the Osun State governorship candidate for Accord Party, has congratulated Nigerian Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the governorship hopeful counseled Muslim faithful to imbibe the lessons of the festival which are obedience to Allah and sacrifice.

The statement added, “Prophet Ibrahim achieved significance as a result of his willingness to obey the Almighty Allah and his readiness to sacrifice his son. These are values and virtues that are eternal. For anyone to become someone of note in life, he must be ready to obey God and live a life of sacrifice. For any country to attain greatness, the citizens must imbibe the virtues of obedience and sacrifice. So, as Nigerians, we must imbibe the virtue of obedience and sacrifice.”

While urging Muslims and Nigerians as a whole to pray for peace and prosperity in Nigeria, Ogunbiyi reiterated his promise to improve life and living in Osun State should he win the governorship election coming up on July 16, 2022.

He said, “Osun State is too blessed to be broke and the people are too versatile to be poor. But in reality, the state is broke and the people are poor. The missing link is leadership. I have put myself forward to provide the leadership that will birth a new experience in Osun State. My antecedents speak for me. I have done it before in business. In business, I am a wealth creator. If elected governor, I will turn Osun into a trillion-naira economy in four years.”