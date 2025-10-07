Okpebholo pledges partnership with Edo NUJ for development

Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has expressed his readiness to work with the Edo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to drive the state’s development, particularly in infrastructure.

The governor made this known while briefing journalists in Benin City on the progress of various projects across the state.

Okpebholo said most of the ongoing projects in different parts of the state have reached about 80 percent completion, adding that some would be completed soon.

He said he is committed to delivering infrastructure that will improve the lives of Edo residents, including roads, schools, and other essential facilities.

According to him, “Most of the projects in Edo State are close to completion and will soon be visible to everyone for the betterment of residents of the state. We are here for the people of Edo State and we are poised to deliver dividends of democracy to the doorsteps of the people.”

The governor also raised concern over the alleged encroachment on land meant for the Edo Specialist Hospital, saying a large portion has been taken over by the owner of the Museum of West African Arts, leaving only about 20 percent for the state government.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

