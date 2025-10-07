Kogi: Ododo launches integrated immunisation campaign to combat measles-rubella, others

The Kogi State government has launched the 2025 Integrated Measles-Rubella, Polio, and Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Campaign, a major public health initiative aimed at protecting children and adolescents across the state from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo performed the official flag-off of the campaign on Tuesday through the Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and development partners.

According to the government, the exercise reflects the administration’s commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of every child and adolescent in Kogi. It also marks a key step toward eliminating vaccine-preventable diseases and protecting young girls against cervical cancer through the HPV vaccine.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Old Market Primary Health Centre in Lokoja, Governor Ododo described the vaccination campaign as a renewed commitment to saving lives and strengthening primary healthcare across the state, adding that it represents “a commitment to life, health, and the future of Kogi State.”

He reaffirmed his administration’s determination to build a healthy and productive population, stressing that the vaccines are free, safe, and effective. He further urged that no child in Kogi should be left behind in the journey to a healthier life.

Governor Ododo called on parents, caregivers, and traditional and religious leaders to support the campaign, assuring that the vaccines are completely free and essential for every eligible child. He commended development partners and health workers for their continued support and dedication to improving the well-being of Kogi’s citizens.

Also speaking, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Abdulazeez Adams Adeiza, commended the governor’s leadership and noted the growing community support for the revitalisation of primary health centres across the state. He expressed gratitude to traditional, religious, and community leaders for their roles in advancing public health awareness.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Mu’azu Musa Omeiza, announced that the vaccination campaign targets 1.9 million children aged nine months to 14 years against measles and rubella, alongside additional coverage for polio and HPV.

He explained that the campaign, which runs from October 6 to 15, represents a coordinated and evidence-based approach to protecting the state’s next generation. Mu’azu commended all stakeholders and health workers for their dedication and urged families and the media to ensure every eligible child receives the life-saving vaccines.

In his goodwill message, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Babatunde Ishola of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) praised Kogi State for achieving 100 percent immunisation coverage and lauded Governor Ododo’s commitment to public health. He also called for the recruitment of more frontline and auxiliary health workers to strengthen healthcare delivery across the state.

The event, according to the government, reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to bolstering primary healthcare delivery and safeguarding the health of women and children. It further reflected the administration’s broader strategy to improve healthcare access, enhance immunisation coverage, and reduce preventable diseases in communities across Kogi State.

