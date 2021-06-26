Speakers visit Gov Okowa, commend him for entrenching tenets of democracy

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria has commended the Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for entrenching the tenets of democracy in the state which is translating into massive development.

The Chairman of the Conference, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Suleiman made the commendation when he led executives and members to a courtesy call to the Governor at the Delta State Government House, Asaba on Friday.

The Chairman explained that the infrastructural development they have seen since their arrival in Asaba and the mutual cooperation existing between the executive and legislative arms in the State speak volume on how Governor Okowa is merging resources with passion to serve which is resulting in development.

He thanked the Governor for hosting the Speakers in Delta State and the warm reception accorded to them.

Earlier Speaking, the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and Deputy Chairman of the Conference Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori explained that the Speakers are in Asaba for their Second Quarter General Meeting which will take place on Saturday, hence the reason for the courtesy visit to the Governor as a mark of respect.

In his response, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa welcomes the Speakers and thanked them for choosing Delta State to host the meeting.

He commended the Speakers for finding time to meet regularly to ideas about the country in order to drive State Legislatures in one direction of nation building and united country.

“This is very important especially at such a time we find ourselves. There is no doubt that this country is passing through a trying time and the fact that we are able to meet together to share ideas has increased the bond of unity among the various states because all of us believe in one Nigeria and we will work together to ensure that bond remains strong.” He said.

Governor Okowa also urged the Speakers to continue staying strong in their association and use it to better the lives of people and unity of the country.

While describing mutual relationship between legislature and executive as very necessary for any State to move forward, the Governor attributed the massive development in the state to the warm relationship existing between the two Arms as contained in a statement by Abdul Ahmad Burra, Spokesperson to the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly.

