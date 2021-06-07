Okowa swears in SSG, seven advisers, warns against complacency

Political appointees in Delta State have been advised to shun complacency and to redouble their efforts to help the present administration to deliver on its promises to Deltans.

The state governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa gave the advice while inaugurating the new Secretary to the State Government, Chief Patrick Ukah, and some special advisers in Asaba on Monday.

Those inaugurated along with the SSG were Dr Kingsley Emu, Chief Economic Adviser; Mr Omimi Esquire, Political Adviser; Chief Isaac Anwuzia, Political Adviser; Emmanuel Okoro, Special Adviser; Kelly Penawou, Special Adviser; Chief Andy Asawota, Special Adviser; Chief Edwin Uzor, Special Adviser and

Chief Godwin Ogadi Special Adviser.

While cautioning appointees against abandoning their duties for politics of 2023, Okowa said getting obsessed with 2023 politics could easily make them lose track and lead to negligence and dereliction of duty.

According to him, it is inevitable that politics will be played, but as much as possible, political appointees should endeavour to stick to their responsibilities and get a firm grip of the job at hand.

“At the end of this tenure, we shall all have reason to celebrate the legacy of a Stronger Delta, standing on the tripod of prosperity, peace and progress,” the governor said.

He reiterated the irrevocable commitment of his administration’s determination to finish strong.

Okowa congratulated the new SSG and the Special Advisers on their appointment and stated that Ukah had been an integral part of his administration’s S.M.A.R.T, now Stronger Delta Agenda having served as commissioner in two ministries in the state since the beginning of his administration in 2015.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, the SSG, thanked Okowa profusely for the honour done them and assured that they would not betray the confidence reposed on them.

