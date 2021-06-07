Akeredolu charges stakeholders to correct misconception on Cannabis

The Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Monday, said the mislabelling and stigma against the use of cannabis across the globe overshadowed its positive medical usage and tremendous therapeutic value, calling for the exploration of the positive side of the plants.

Akeredolu who stated this during the roundtable discussion on Medical Cannabis Regulated Cultivation in Nigeria, held at the International Event Centre, Dome, in Akure, Ondo State capital, charged stakeholders to correct the myth and misconception about Cannabis.

The governor which said the state is blessed with one of the potent Cannabis across the globe explained that Nigerians need to be educated that Cannabis has a tremendous therapeutic value that can be used to treat many diseases and ailments with positive economic benefits to the country.

He charged stakeholders to let Nigerians know that “it is about controlled cultivation for medical usage. That it has tremendous therapeutic value, that we can have forests for the exportation, tell them that it is being used to treat cancer, epilepsy and so many other ailments.

“Tell Nigerians that in 2019, the global market was put at 52.8 billion Dollars and that the market forecast is an average 14.5% increase from the year 2020 to reach 103.9 billion dollars by 2024.

“We have one of the best Cannabis in the world in Ondo State. We need to research more on it. We need to save our forests from further plundering by Cannabis cultivators.

“Climate change phenomenon is a reality with devastating effect on our ecology or environment. This approach will reduce the availability of Cannabis in the underworld market because cultivators would like to sell in a more financially rewarding market.

“That is talking about the industrial and medical market. We must put in place machinery to break the barrier of misconception occasioned by ignorance, pedestrian thoughts, and ill-information.”

Akeredolu, however, advocated for laws to control the cultivation of cannabis which will be strictly for medical purpose while necessary laws must be amended to give room for it.

He said: “I am not saying it should be a free-for-all venture. Those investing in it must be licensed under strict control.

He noted that the nation had not succeeded in stopping the cultivation and misuse of Cannabis and said the “cultivation of the plant is increasing as demand continues to grow and our forests are the biggest casualty, plundered by cultivators because they have to hide in the jungles to avoid being arrested.

“We believe there is a way out of this quagmire. What we are advocating is simply controlled cultivation of pharmaceutical standard cannabis strictly for medical purpose.”

He appealed to the National Assembly members, the NDLEA and Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), research universities to pause and have a second and deeper thought on this issue.

He queried that: “Should we proscribe the use of vehicles or aircraft because of accidents? Should we proscribe the use of the internet because of internet fraudsters? Absolutely No!

“We cannot and must not throw away the baby with the bathwater. Let us separate the wheat from the chaffs. Let us all together restore the original destiny of Cannabis Sativa. God is not an evil God. He created everything for our good and His own pleasure. It is time for an informed decision.”

