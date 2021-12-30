Okowa sacks aide over alleged recklessness, insubordination

Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has terminated the appointment of Mr Latimore Fred Oghenesivbe as Executive Assistant (Communication) to the governor over alleged recklessness and Insubordination.

The termination of appointment was contained in a letter addressed to Mr Oghenesivbe on Thursday and signed by the

Secretary to State Government (SSG), Mr Patrick Ukah.

The letter read in part: “I write to convey to you the displeasure of His Excellency, the Governor of Delta State, over your conduct with respect to the performance of your duties wherein there has been manifest recklessness and insubordination.

“As this trend can no longer be tolerated, I regret to inform you that your service as Executive Assistant, Communication, is no more required and your appointment is hereby terminated.

“Accordingly, I am to request that you take necessary steps to hand over all government properties in your possession to the Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House and Protocol forthwith.

Thank you for your cooperation.”

Recall that Mr Oghenesivbe got his hands burnt about a week ago when he penned and published on the social and online media a scathing letter accusing some unnamed individuals, whom he described as ethnic bigots, of playing the ethnic card around the governor.

He had accused the alleged ethnic jingoists of not allowing Okowa to accede to some of his official needs and requests including an official car since his appointment.

He eventually pulled down the publications.

