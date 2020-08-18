Okowa inaugurates ICT centre in Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State over the weekend inaugurated a privately-owned Information and Communications Technology (ICT) centre, Westgate Technologies Limited, with a 600 capacity Computer Based Test (CBT) centre, retail shop and training centre.

In his remark at the event, the governor restated the commitment of his administration to providing an enabling environment for investments to thrive.

Represented by the State Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr Matthew Itsekiri, Okowa urged potential investors to take advantage of the prevailing atmosphere of peace in the state to invest in Delta.

He described the ICT centre as a “magnificent investment,” saying that his administration was proud to be associated with the company.

“The presence of this ICT hub in Asaba will save the government the cost of going to Lagos and other parts of the world for standard ICT products.

“Before now, we go to Lagos to make purchases of ICT products and start negotiating for discounts but now that we have such here, it saves us time, risk and resources.

“As a government, we are ready to make Delta a smart state in terms of ICT. I call on private entrepreneurs to support this drive in the development of ICT,” Okowa said.

In a remark, the Chief Executive Officer of Westgate Technologies Limited, Mr Casmir Ezeudu, disclosed that the company had offered to train 2,000 students in the state drawn from public schools on ICT at no cost.

He also stated that Westgate Technologies would organise technology summits for the youth within the host communities to develop their talents.

“We will not just sell products but meaningfully contribute to the growth of the host community.

“The centre is to undertake all forms of examinations: JAMB, NECO and be a training centre in the state.

“Most of our employees are from Delta and so, for a start, there will be free computer training for 2,000 students from public schools in the state.

“We are going to do this because we want to assist those who ordinarily cannot afford these ICT training and facilities,” Ezeudu said.

