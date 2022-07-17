Okowa, Babatope, Ondo PDP, others congratulate Adeleke, Osun gov-elect

Following his declaration as the winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election in Osun State, more encomiums have continued to come the way of Senator Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Adeleke, the candidate of the PDP was announced the winner of the gubernatorial contest in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 403,371 votes to defeat the incumbent, governor, Gboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress (APC), who polled 375,027 votes.

While congratulating him, Delta Governor and PDP Vice-Presidential candidate, Ifeanyi Okowa, described the election of Senator Adeleke as “the affirmation of Osun people’s will” even as he called on Nigerians to always stand for good leaders with the interest of the people at heart.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba, on Sunday.

Okowa stated that the electorate across the 30 local government areas of the state spoke loudly and very clearly in their affirmation of their choice of Adeleke as the next governor.

He lauded the former governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Senator Olu Alabi and other party leaders in the state for working together in the interest of the PDP and the Osun people.

Okowa noted that the election of Adeleke had signposted the reality of PDP’s determination to rescue Nigeria, saying “the mission has just begun”.

• Adeleke’s election, victory for liberation of Osun people ― Babatope

In the same vein, a former Minister of Aviation and Transport, Chief Ebenezer Babatope hailed the election of Senator Adeleke as the eventual liberation of the people of the state from slavery to good governance.

Chief Babatope, who is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the PDP declared that the victory of the party at the poll was by the Lord and the collective determination of God despite the open display of power and money muscles.

According to him, “we don’t have the power of incumbency or cash to do anything, but we believed in God and the determination of our people for a change of government and it happened.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“This is exactly what we are expecting during the coming 2023 general elections and the Almighty God will pass through Nigeria to make it happen once again because the Nigerian people are really suffering in the midst of plenty.

“Virtually, nothing is working again in Osun State and the country in general. I am confident that the country will rise again when the PDP regains the seat at the federal level going by what we are seeing at the PDP-controlled states like Oyo, Sokoto, Bayelsa, Abia and others.”

• Your victory, sign of good things to come, Ondo PDP tells Adeleke

The PDP in Ondo described Senator Adeleke’s victory as a sign of good things to come, according to a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Kennedy Peretei.

Peretei said: “It was a victory for the people of Osun State, who demonstrated unequalled resilience, doggedness, commitment and determination to consign All Progressives Congress (APC) and its lacklustre candidate, Oyetola to the dustbin of history.

“Our party congratulates the National Chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu and members of the National Working Committee of our great PDP, Osun State National Campaign Council under the Chairmanship of H.E Douye Diri, and all other stakeholders who contributed to this hard-won victory in Osun State.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians will continue to reject the APC and its candidates for foisting and presiding over unimaginable hunger and frustration in our country.

“The outcome of the Osun State gubernatorial election is the dress rehearsal for the 2023 general elections. It is the sign and confirmation of a new dawn where bullion van politics will no longer hold sway.

“Once again, we congratulate Governor-Elect, Senator Adeleke and the entire PDP family in Osun State, South West Nigeria and indeed all over Nigeria.”

• Accept defeat, congratulate Adeleke, court won’t help you, lawyer tells Oyetola

Meanwhile, a human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, said that the earlier the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, concedes defeat and congratulates the governor-elect of the state the better.

Olajengbesi, who is also a member of the PDP, also said Oyetola, the APC candidate, will disgrace himself if he dares head to court to challenge the electoral victory of Adeleke as announced by the INEC.

The lawyer described it as a waste of time, any litigation by the APC candidate, saying even the Supreme Court cannot save Oyetola from his defeat at the polls on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

He, therefore, asked Oyetola to do the honourable thing and congratulate the governor-elect (Adeleke) just as President Muhammadu Buhari has done on Sunday.

Report by Alphonsus Agborh – Asaba, Jacob Segun Olatunji- Abuja, Hakeem Gbadamosi – Akure and Imoleayo Oyedeyi