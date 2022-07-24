Okada ban will inflict hardship on 98 million Nigerians, group warns

It has been observed that if the Federal Government goes ahead to enforce its proposed ban on operations of commercial motorcycles in the country, not less than 98 million Nigerians will suffer the negative consequences.

The observation was made by a youth pressure group known as ‘North-East Youth Transformation Forum’ which condemned the plan by the Federal Government to ban commercial motorcycles operation popularly known as ‘Okada’ or Achaba nationwide.

The North East Youth Transformation Forum in a press release issued to Journalists in Gombe over the weekend by its President, Comrade Abdulrazak Albani faulted the decision saying it will subject about 98 million Nigerians to hardship.

According to him, of the 200 million people in the country, about 98 million, close to the half of the population suffer from abject poverty and do not have vehicles of their own pointing out that the Okada ban will further make them vulnerable and miserable.

He opined that aside making transportation difficult for the poor citizens, the decision will render the commercial motorcyclists jobless and concomitantly increase the rate of crimes in the society.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

According to him, “The population of the country hit over 200 million now and statistics by the UNDP reveals that people living below the poverty line in the nation are 98 million, almost half of the population. These people cannot afford three square meals daily let alone possessing transportation vehicles.”

He added that, “So the ban on motorcycles operation will compound their problems and make many people jobless” .

Abdulrazak Albani added that, “We therefore call on our senators, house of representatives members, governors, traditional and religious leaders to prevail on the federal government to jettison this decision.” He said in the press release.

Recall that the minister of justice and attorney general of the federation Abubakar Malami recently disclosed that the Federal Government is considering to ban okada through out the country as part of measures to tackle security challenges.

Osun Husband Killer Commits Suicide

Okada ban will inflict hardship on 98 million Nigerians, group warns

Essential Documents You Need When Applying To Study Abroad On Scholarship





Okada ban will inflict hardship on 98 million Nigerians, group warns