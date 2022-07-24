NGO offers interest-free loans to 600 women in Ondo

Determined to guarantee financial and economic inclusion of women in society, a non-governmental organisation, Dr Rhoda Makinde Initiative (DROMI), has flagged off an interest-free loans scheme to support no fewer than 600 women in small and medium-scale enterprises in Ondo State.

The Interest-Free Loan scheme which is tagged ‘Let My Hands Be Sufficient’ is the third phase of such loan initiative from the organization established for women’s development and economic empowerment.

In her opening remark, the Convener and Executive Director of the organisation, Dr Rhoda Makinde, appreciated her husband, Honourable Abiola Makinde, a Member representing Ondo East/ Ondo West federal constituency for his unflinching and deliberate support for women’s development.

She explained in her words that the essence of the establishment of the interest-free loan, ” is to economically support women who are small and medium-sized entrepreneurs as she believes that the majority of existing businesses and start-ups would thrive and grow fast if supported with needed loans without interest in repayment plan; and this loan scheme is part of DROMI’s projects in line with the Financial and Economic Inclusion of Women, a decade project enacted by the African Union (A.U) in 2020.”

She also emphasised that the scheme was personally funded with the support of her husband and not government-funded charging the beneficiaries to deploy the loans to the growth of their business and not on other social needs.

Some of the beneficiaries, Mrs Catherine Idimah and Mrs Beatrice Akinlami, who expressed their appreciation to the organisation for the gesture in empowering struggling women in society, assuring the management that they would be diligent with the funds towards expanding their businesses.

