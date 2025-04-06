Southern Governors’ Forum praise Olunloyo, Ex-Oyo Governor Olunloyo,
Nigeria lost one of its brightest minds, Makinde mourns Olunloyo

Sikiru Obarayese

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has mourned the passing of former governor, Dr. Victor Omololu Olunloyo, describing it as the loss of one of Nigeria’s most brilliant minds and administrators.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Makinde expressed deep sorrow over the death of the former governor and renowned mathematician, who passed away just days before his 90th birthday.

He noted that it was particularly painful that the renowned mathematician and statesman died just before reaching his 90th birthday.

He said: “On behalf of the Government and the good People of Oyo State, I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of Dr Omololu Olunloyo, the people of Ibadanland and Oyo State on the demise of the former governor.

“In Dr Olunloyo, we have lost another icon. This time, we lost a highly cerebral and patriotic leader, who served our great state at its early stages.

“This death hits differently because I was looking forward to Baba’s 90th birthday, which would have come up on April 14th.

“However, we have to submit to the will of God, who gives and takes lives as He wills.

“My joy is that our government immortalised and honoured Pa Olunloyo in his life time and he was present to witness it, as we named the Ibadan Airport Road and the Leisure Park on the axis after him in recognition of his service to the state.

“May the Lord grant repose to his soul and give his family the fortitude to bear his demise.”

