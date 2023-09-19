The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ojaja More, Orioye Gbayisemore, said the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Adeyeye has contributed over N250 million to support the Micro and Small Medium Enterprises, (MSMEs) through his retail business, OjajaMore as part of efforts to improve the socio-economic of the Nigerians.

Gbayisemore who disclosed this in a press statement made available in Akure, Ondo state capital, said the initiative is designed to create direct and indirect jobs and encourage large and small-scale farming to globalise made-in-Nigeria products.

According to him, Ojajamore was established about a year ago and has become a house name by becoming a reputable brand by providing succour for MSMEs.

He said the noble gesture, the initiative was conceived as a result of the burning passion of Oba Adeyeye, which was driven by his desire to develop and empower youths, through technology advancement and economic prosperity.

According to Gbayisemore, “OjajaMore remains one of the profound, timeless initiatives that is envisioned for the modernization of Ile-Ife, Osun State, and other Nigerian cities.

“We prioritize the support of our MSMEs being one of the core mandate from our principal to promote made in Nigeria products.

“We have over 350 MSMEs who are basically our vendors and we have created a market for them to supply their goods and we have conducted training and compliance training and assessment to them with the support of some government agencies.

He added, that within one year, the business has turned around the face of retail and has created an environment of modern trade and also increased the social economic lifestyle of the people in Osun state especially the ancient city of ife.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ojaja More, also hinted, that Oba Ogunwusi appreciated the various customers and charges them to look out for the opening of the retail outlet in every other parts of the country.

He however, disclosed that retail outlet will soon spring up in Akure, Ondo state capital and Lagos, saying the gestures is to encourage improvement of socio-economic of the country.

