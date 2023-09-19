The National Directorate of Employment (NDE), on Tuesday, flagged off the training of 60 unemployed youths on the environmental beautification training scheme (EBTS) in Taraba state.

Alhaji Danjuma Shehu, the state coordinator of the directorate noted during the event in Jalingo that the exercise was to provide self-employment and self-reliance amongst youths.

According to the coordinator, the training was targeted at creating a pool of entrepreneurs that will become employers of labour, and create a decent job through training and development of landscaping services from design to installation.

“This training is also targeted to reduce restiveness among the unemployed youths and create sustainable employment and wealth creation.

“The Environmental Beautification Training Scheme is designed for the training of unemployed persons to acquire professional skills in environmental beautification, sanitation and protection. The scheme comprises hardland-scaping, Softland-scaping and Plaster of Paris (POP).

“We have proposed to embark on the empowerment of these trainees after they graduate from the EBTS training to constitute the skills acquired in order to facilitate self-employment and self-reliance” He explained.

Responding, Miss Matina Ngukuran Kuma, on behalf of the participants, assured that they would pay much attention to the training to become professionals in the environmental beautification practice.

She also thanked NDE for the gesture and promised to make the directorate proud by becoming employer of labour.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE