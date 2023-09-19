The Nasarawa state Attorney-General and commissioner for justice, Labaran Magaji on Tuesday said that the state government was ready to review cases of inmates detained wrongly with a view to setting them free in line with the law.

The Attorney-General who disclosed this in Lafia when members of the correspondents’ chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nasarawa State Council, paid him a courtesy visit in his office also advised members of the public to continue to be law-abiding and not being in confrontation with the law, to avoid being arrested and remanded in the custodian facilities.

He also restated his ministry’s commitment to ensuring the full enforcement of all domesticated acts such as child rights law, anti-kidnapping law, and gender-based law among others.

He explained that Governor Abdullahi Sule had given him the go-ahead to activate the enforcement of the laws in order to protect the vulnerable, especially women and children.

Magaji decried the high volume of awaiting trial cases in the state and pledged that the planned system would ensure speedy dispensation of criminal cases within a four-week period.

“This ministry is going to collaborate with all stakeholders in the criminal justice system to ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the state”; Magaji added.

While appreciating members of the correspondents’ chapel for the visit, he sued for support from the governor Sule-led administration for optimal performance.

Earlier in his speech, Mr Isaac Ukpoju, Chairman of the chapel congratulated the commissioner on his appointment and urged him to bring his experience to bear in ensuring quick dispensation of justice in the state.

The chairman assured the commissioner of the media’s commitment to effective reportage of the ministry’s activities and the entire state for the benefit of the people.

Ukpoju said with the antecedents of the commissioner, journalists in the state were optimistic that he would excel.





