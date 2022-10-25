Oil theft: JTF arrests three over vandalisation of Belema Oil installations in Rivers

As efforts are being intensified by the Federal Government against oil theft in the country, security agents under the umbrella of the Joint Military Task Force (JTF) have apprehended three suspects who allegedly specialise in vandalising oil installations including wellheads, flowlines, pipeline,s and other installations with a view to stealing crude oil.

The three men were caught breaking and removing wellhead installations of Belemaoil facilities within the Idama Oil Field in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.

According to sources, the vandals were arrested on October 15, 2022, within the general area of OML-55 Field by men of 103 Battalion of the Nigerian Army acting on a tip-off base on credible intelligence.

The suspects were said to have completely vandalised all accessories of the wellhead and was about to cart away the stolen items before they were apprehended by the military on general field patrol.

The source states that on sighting the military, the vandals fled into the mangrove but three of them were arrested by the security personnel.

The suspects were also alleged to have vandalised two other oil wells within the Idama Oil Field before they were apprehended.

Several items including oil-well accessories were recovered from the suspects at the time of their arrest by the military.

The suspects have been transferred to a higher authority in the military for further investigation and subsequent prosecution.

