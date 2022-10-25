Tinubu, Shettima’s wives, APC women donate N20m, relief materials to flood victims in Benue

In a move to mitigate the devastation caused by flood disaster, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Presidential Campaign Team on Monday, visited Makurdi, the Benue State capital to identify with victims and present relief items.

The delegation led by Senator representing Lagos Central, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, and the wife of the Vice presidential candidate, Nana Shettima met with the Benue State Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, and told him that they were in the state to commiserate with the people over the unfortunate flood incident that had ravaged several communities.

Senator Tinubu who is the wife of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu said the ruling party women’s campaign team decided to embark on sympathy visits and donate relief materials to states affected by the flood.

While presenting the relief items, Senator Tinubu announced a N10 million cash donation to support 200 individuals with 50,000 Naira each to enable them to engage in small-scale businesses.

The Benue State governor thanked the delegation for identifying with the victims through the state government.

A symbolic presentation of relief materials sent to the state by the First Lady and grand patron of the women’s campaign team, Dr Aisha Buhari was made, and the items were received by Mrs. Eunice Ortom, wife of the Benue State governor, on behalf of the victims.

At a separate forum facilitated by the APC governorship candidate in Benue State, Rev. Father Hyacinth Alia, the delegation made an additional N10 million to relief efforts.





Recall that the APC vice-presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima had on Saturday led a delegation to Kogi state, where cash and relief materials were also donated to flood victims.