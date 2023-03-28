Leon Usigbe

As oil exploration begins in Nasarawa state, President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday assured that the discovery and drilling of the commodity in the area will lead to greater prosperity for Nigerians as well as enhance overall energy security for the country.

His assertion came in his virtual message to the official spud-in of the Ebenyi-A Well located in the Middle Benue Trough, in Obi Local Government of Nasarawa State, the President said the surrounding communities would particularly benefit from the value created by the exploration and eventual production activities.

According to a statement by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the President directed NNPC Limited and its partners to take due care of the environmental consequences of these oil exploration activities and to mitigate the negative effects.

He thanked the Government and people of Nasarawa State- the host community- for their unfettered support and collaboration towards the success of this exploration campaign.

The President recalled that the official commencement of drilling activities in the Middle Benue Trough is in line with ongoing campaigns for the exploration of crude oil and gas in the Nation’s Frontier Basins.

Buhari listed the Chad Basin, Dahomey Basin, Anambra Platform, the Calabar Embankment, Sokoto Basin, Bida Basin, Benue Trough as well as the Ultra-Deepwater Niger Delta as areas where NNPC is extending its crude oil exploration.

He added: ‘This is consistent with the commercial discoveries of hydrocarbons in the Kolmani Area of the Upper Benue Trough.

‘‘I am pleased to note that activities are currently ongoing to develop the Kolmani petroleum discoveries to commercial production to add to the nation’s considerable hydrocarbon assets.

‘‘I am encouraged by the enormous work done by NNPC Limited to exploit the prospects in the Middle Benue Trough, leading to the event of today.

‘‘I congratulate NNPC Limited, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission and other partners for their immense contributions towards making this day and this event possible,’’ he said.

The President, thereafter, directed Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Group CEO, of NNPC Limited, Mele Kyari to spud on his behalf.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Elections: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the democracy of Nigeria is under attack following…

Dancing continues as Appeal court dismisses Tribunal verdict, reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of…

Ramadan: Leave betting for fasting, Naira Marley advises

Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during…

Breaking: Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates

President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped international footballer of all time

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped men’s international footballer of all time after…