Israel Arogbonlo

Following criticism from the opposition, the national leadership of the Labour Party (LP), has reviewed the nomination fee for the governorship form from N25 million to N15 million.

The spokesperson for the Peter Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, made the announcement in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

“The party’s constitution frowns at any action that will constitute a hindrance to the participation of any Nigerian in governance at any level,” he tweeted.

According to him, “N25 million is exorbitant and will not be encouraged,” because “Article 8(h) of the Labour Party Constitution states, “To broaden participation in governance at all levels by ensuring that the costs of the electoral process do not constitute hindrance to any Nigerian.”

BREAKING NEWS

After due consultation with all the relevant stakeholders in the Party, and taking into consideration the overwhelming interest of Nigerians in our Party,and the necessity to birth a new Nigeria, and in view of the prevailing high cost of things in Nigeria,which… pic.twitter.com/g3C3k0SgUq — Kenneth Okonkwo (@realkenokonkwo) March 28, 2023

The party’s governorship primaries have been billed to hold next month, with 13 aspirants securing Nomination and Expression of Interest Forms so far.

Among those who are eying the Labour Party governorship ticket and have secured the Nomination Forms are: Major General Lincoln Jack Ogunewe (retd), Senator Athan Achonu, Martin Agbaso, Barr Humphrey Anumudu, Chief Joseph Ukaegbu, Dr Tochi J.Ehirim, Rt Hon Ike Ibe, Rt Hon Kelechi Nwagwu, Dr Basil Maduka, Engr Chinedu Amadi, AIG Charles Agomuo (retd), Capt David Mbamara and Chief C.Ishiguzo.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Elections: Nigeria sitting on time bomb – Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has revealed that the democracy of Nigeria is under attack following…

Dancing continues as Appeal court dismisses Tribunal verdict, reinstates Adeleke as Osun governor





The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has set aside the judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the election of…

Ramadan: Leave betting for fasting, Naira Marley advises

Nigerian singer and founder of Marlian Records, Naira Marley, has advised his Muslim against betting during…

Breaking: Enough is enough, Tinubu tells aggrieved presidential candidates

President-elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has raised the alarm over an allegedly orchestrated plot to truncate his…

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most-capped international footballer of all time

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped men’s international footballer of all time after…

EDITORIAL: When will the senseless killings in Southern Kaduna end?

IN continuation of the genocide against the people of Southern Kaduna, about 30 people were allegedly killed in…