OID empowers Oyo victims of Lebanon human trafficking

South west News
By Seyi Sokoya
OID

A socio-political group, Omitutun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), has empowered victims of human trafficking recently rescued from Lebanon and returned to Oyo State with a one million naira.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the National Coordinator, Professor Olufemi Saibu, on behalf of the group presented the cheque to the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Diaspora Affairs, Honourable Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu, at the Governors’ Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Saibu said that the cash donation was to support the state government in reintegrating the victims back to society, just as he said that the group looks forward to seeing the state government setting up an empowerment programme to reintegrate the victims into the community through vocational training.

He affirmed OID’s readiness to continuously support the initiatives of the governor in ensuring better welfare for the citizenry.

The State OID Coordinator, Dr Aaron Ogundiwin, commended the exceptional leadership of the governor, which he said was in line with the footsteps of the state’s founding fathers.

He said that the laudable policies of the Makinde-led administration had ushered in numerous dividends of democracy and met both immediate as well as future needs.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka, however, commended the gesture, saying OID’s effort was recognised and highly appreciated by the state government.

The event also featured the presentation of recognition award to some government officials for their outstanding performances.

Some of the awardees include the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun; Sarumi-Aliyu and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youths and Sports, Mr Kazeem Bolarinwa.

Mrs Funke Mosebolatan, who presented OID excellence award to Adeosun, commended Makinde’s leadership style, saying his pragmatic leadership and gender neutrality were worthy of emulation.

Mrs Yemisi Ologunja, who presented a recognition award to Sarumi-Aliyu, lauded the efforts of Makinde in safeguarding the rights of female citizens.

She also commended the governor for tackling the frequent rape cases, sexual abuse, domestic violence and child-labour abuse by inaugurating the Family Court to prosecute perpetrators of the criminal acts.

Executive Adviser to the Governor on Agribusiness, Dr Debo Akande, received the award of recognition as the first female SSG on behalf of Adeosun, while Bolarinwa’s award of recognition was presented by Mr Ayomide Ogundeji at the event.

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

No fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta Development Commission… Read Full Story
The coast appears finally clear for African Development Bank President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina to be inaugurated for a second term in the office as the independent review panel cleared him of all allegations against him by the United States of America… Read Full Story
NO fewer than 30 members of the House of Representatives are expected to appear before the House of  Representatives Committee on Ethics and Privileges over the allegations bordering on the execution of over N100 billion in the controversial 2018 emergency projects awarded by the Niger Delta… Read Full Story
The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has maintained that he acted within the presidential directives on the suspension of top management and executive committee members of Nigeria… Read Full Story
In the course of last week, both Chambers of the National Assembly took up the issue of failing security across the land. Whilst the Senate asked that the service chiefs be sacked, the House of Representatives interacted with the security agencies. It is now clear to all and sundry, at least from the comments and contributions… Read Full Story
While flights across Africa have grounded to a halt and many nations have shut their borders to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, one American agency has ignored directives to stop cross-border travel… Read Full Story
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has voiced its strong opposition to the six per cent stamp duty on tenancy and lease agreement in the country; and rejected the new policy by the Federal Government through the Federal Inland Revenue Service… Read Full Story
Move by the Senate to investigate the allegation that certain lawmakers used their position to influence contract awards to themselves and their cronies might be dead on arrival. The Senate while considering the report of its ad-hoc committee to investigate alleged financial recklessness by the Interim Management… Read Full Story
Alayeluwa Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse II was born on January 1, 1930 to the great Ogboru Ruling House, Ilare, Ile-Ife. Prince Okunade Sijuwade, as he was then called, started his elementary education at Igbein School Abeokuta, an institution owned by the CMS mission authority, there he lived with his brothers… Read Full Story
LAST week, during a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), the Federal Government approved the establishment of a N75bn Nigerian Youth Investment Fund (NYIF). Speaking on the initiative, the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, disclosed that the “youth bank” was meant to support… Read Full Story
Lucy has emerged the second Head of House (HoH) in BBNaija Lockdown edition. She emerged winner of the weekly Head of House game, on Monday night, and picked fellow housemate, Prince, to be her Deputy Head of House. Her win gives them both an exclusive access to the luxurious Head of House lounge and… Read Full Story

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.

SHOCKING! PREMATURE, SMALL DICKED CIVIL SERVANT REVEALS ANCIENT NATURAL SECRET THAT MYSTERIOUSLY JERKED HIS DEAD MANHOOD TO LIFE WITH STIFF ROCK HARD ERECTIONS AND A FULL SIZE

You might also like
South west News

COVID-19: Don’t take precautionary measures with levity, group warns

South west News

We are over-due for truly united Yoruba nation —Adagba of Iyanfoworogi

Latest News

I came to open up Erinmo to the world — Elerinmo

South west News

Oyo Assembly bemoans low IGR generation, recurrent industrial actions

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More