OID empowers Oyo victims of Lebanon human trafficking

A socio-political group, Omitutun Initiative in the Diaspora (OID), has empowered victims of human trafficking recently rescued from Lebanon and returned to Oyo State with a one million naira.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the National Coordinator, Professor Olufemi Saibu, on behalf of the group presented the cheque to the Senior Special Adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Diaspora Affairs, Honourable Bolanle Sarumi-Aliyu, at the Governors’ Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Saibu said that the cash donation was to support the state government in reintegrating the victims back to society, just as he said that the group looks forward to seeing the state government setting up an empowerment programme to reintegrate the victims into the community through vocational training.

He affirmed OID’s readiness to continuously support the initiatives of the governor in ensuring better welfare for the citizenry.

The State OID Coordinator, Dr Aaron Ogundiwin, commended the exceptional leadership of the governor, which he said was in line with the footsteps of the state’s founding fathers.

He said that the laudable policies of the Makinde-led administration had ushered in numerous dividends of democracy and met both immediate as well as future needs.

The Chief of Staff to the Governor, Chief Bisi Ilaka, however, commended the gesture, saying OID’s effort was recognised and highly appreciated by the state government.

The event also featured the presentation of recognition award to some government officials for their outstanding performances.

Some of the awardees include the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun; Sarumi-Aliyu and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youths and Sports, Mr Kazeem Bolarinwa.

Mrs Funke Mosebolatan, who presented OID excellence award to Adeosun, commended Makinde’s leadership style, saying his pragmatic leadership and gender neutrality were worthy of emulation.

Mrs Yemisi Ologunja, who presented a recognition award to Sarumi-Aliyu, lauded the efforts of Makinde in safeguarding the rights of female citizens.

She also commended the governor for tackling the frequent rape cases, sexual abuse, domestic violence and child-labour abuse by inaugurating the Family Court to prosecute perpetrators of the criminal acts.

Executive Adviser to the Governor on Agribusiness, Dr Debo Akande, received the award of recognition as the first female SSG on behalf of Adeosun, while Bolarinwa’s award of recognition was presented by Mr Ayomide Ogundeji at the event.