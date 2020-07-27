BBNaija Lockdown: Lucy emerges as Head of House

Lucy has emerged the second Head of House (HoH) in BBNaija Lockdown edition.

She emerged winner of the weekly Head of House game, on Monday night, and picked fellow housemate, Prince, to be her Deputy Head of House. Her win gives them both an exclusive access to the luxurious Head of House lounge and immunity from the week’s imminent evictions.

The weekly HoH game is modelled after the popular Snakes and Ladders board game. It starts with each housemate rolling the dice to get a ‘6’ before moving their totems across the numbered squares. They will encounter obstacles that would take them a few squares backwards or complete a task like shooting a basketball through a hoop or drinking a bottle of water as quickly as they can. In some cases, their totems could land on squares that allow them to move several squares ahead. The housemates are given one minute to complete the game or go as far as they can before the buzzer goes off.

After doing poorly at the last challenge, the Big Brother Naija lockdown housemates were eager to do better this week and snatch the Head of House title from Nengi, who was exempted from playing the game this week.

At the end of the game, Neo, Ozo, and Lucy had their scores tied. To break this, Big Brother called for a game of ‘sudden death’ which involved each of them rolling the dice. The housemate who landed the highest number on the dice would be declared the winner. Lucy was lucky enough to land a ‘6’ on her first throw beating Ozo and Neo who landed a ‘5’ and ‘1’ respectively.

The first round of voting this season opens tonight at 10 pm WAT and will close on Thursday, 30 July at 10 pm WAT.