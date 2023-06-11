The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has distanced self from one Mazi Chima Uzor who purportedly used name of the organisation in defence of the suspended CBN governor, Emefiele.

Iwuanyanwu in a message he personally signed, described Uzor as an impostor unknown to Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and lacks the position to speak for the body.

He explained further that Ohaneze has no intention of meddling in a matter under DSS investigation.

“My attention has been drawn to a publication making the rounds by one Mazi Chima Uzor, who claimed to be the Director of National interest Maters in Ohanaeze Ndigbo. In his publication, he claimed that Ohanaeze Condemns Emefiele’s suspension, saying its ethnic cleansing. I want to state categorically that this is false in its entirety. I hereby state emphatically that:

“Mazi Chima Uzor is an Impersonator and unknown to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

“There is no office for National Interest Matters in Ohanaeze Ndidigbo Worldwide.

“Ohanaeze has no intention whatsoever to interfere with investigations by the DSS or other Security agents of the Country.

“Ohanaeze also has no intention whatsoever to interfere with the disciplinary actions by government on its officials,” the statement partly read.

