The purported rift between two chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Anambra Chapter, has been denied by the party.

Some news outlets had reported that the immediate past governorship candidate of the APC in the 2021 Anambra Governorship Election, Senator Andy Uba, and the former National Auditor of the party and Director General of Igwebuike Campaign Organisation, Chief Sir Paul Chukwuma, had fallen apart.

But debunking the news in a press statement signed and made available to Nigerian Tribune in Awka, over the weekend, by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Dr Valentine Iyke Oliobi, the party said there was no such falling apart between the two stakeholders of the party in Anambra State.

The statement read, ‘In order to set the records straight, the Anambra State Chapter of the APC wishes to state categorically that there is no rift whatsoever or wherever derived between Distinguished Senator Andy Uba and Chief Sir Paul Chukwuma, as being peddled in the media space by mischief makers and enemies of progress.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Sen. Andy Uba and Sir Paul Chukwuma are on very good terms as far as the party is concerned and there is no indication to the contrary from the two gentlemen.

“We therefore caution unscrupulous elements attempting to manufacture a feud between Sen. Andy Uba and Sir Paul Chukwuma where there is none to henceforth desist from their malicious/calumnious undertakings and spare the little life in APC Anambra State. The leadership of the APC in Anambra State will not fold her arms and watch fifth columnists denigrate the image and integrity of our leaders, come what may.”

The party called on those it described as overzealous supporters of some of its stakeholders to stop creating imaginary and conspiratorial plots, quarrels and disputes. It said that if at all, there was any disputes between and among party stakeholders or members, the State Working Committee of the Party, led by Hon. Chief Basil Ejidike, would be made aware of such and was more than capable to bring a swift resolution to such disputes.

The party further urged those behind the stories to tread with caution and stop maligning the personalities of Amb. Elijah Onyeagba; High Chief Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo; and others, who, it said, had successfully distinguished themselves in many ways and had continued to support the party at all times.

It warned those it described as fifth columnists to desist from joining the personal businesses of its leaders into politics as God had blessed them in their different endeavours.

“The APC in Anambra State is undergoing a thorough repositioning so as to be better prepared for the task of providing Anambra the best pathway to a Renewed Hope in 2025. We will not allow those fifth columnists to truncate such a progressive move.

“Our capacity State Chairman, Hon. Chief Basil Ejidike, is sleeplessly and painstakingly working assiduously on how best Anambra APC can make an APC Governor, come 2025, and can’t condone any form of distraction and insubordination arising from any political mischievousness in this party. And the State Working Committee will take a drastic measure to discipline anyone who continues to go against this caution, henceforth,” the statement concluded.





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE