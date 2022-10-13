Ortom gives FG one month deadline to approve AK-47 license

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has given one month deadline to federal government to approve his letter to procure AK-47 license or will seek the advice of his people on way to go.

The governor stated this on Thursday during the passing out parade of second batch of the State Volunteer Communty Guards held at IBB Square, Makurdi.

Ortom said that he had applied for approval of AK 47 riffles license but regretted that over three months he was yet to get response from federal government.

According to him, “I have on behalf of the Benue State Government applied to the responsible Federal Government Agency for approval to procure automatic weapons particularly AK47 assault riffles to further strengthen your logistic support base and your defense capability.

“I am still awaiting approval from the Federal Government to deal accordingly,” adding,.”If there is no reply in the next one month, I will revert to my people to give advice on what to do because federal government is complicit on the issue of herders attacks on the state

While stating that state governments and federal government were working towards moving from community policing to State Police, the governor said that when this happens, the personnel will automatically transit to the state police.

Ortom admonished the personnel to remain apolitical, conscientious, courteous, vigilant and strong to stand firm and protect the people.

To effectively combat crime, the governor said his administration had procured motor vehicles and motorcycles as well as other tools to ease their operation.

One thousand, five hundred personnel have so far been trained under the State Volunteer Communty Guards while the governor promised to up the figure to 10,000 before he leaves office in 2023.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE