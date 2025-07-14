Ogun workers declare indefinite strike over dysfunctional pension reform law

Workers in Ogun have declared indefinite strike over dysfunctional Pension Reform Law 2008, amended in 2013, which established the Contributory Pension Scheme.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the Organised Labour, that the Law, which was passed 17 years ago, at best being practised in complete breach of the OGSPRL 2008.

The statement reads partly, “Arising from the emergency Statewide Congress meeting that held today, Monday, 14th July, 2025, the entire Civil/Public Servants of the State and of the Local Governments voted to indefinitely suspend their services over the dysfunctional Ogun State Pension Reform Law [OGSPRL] 2008, amended 2013 which established a Contributory Pension Scheme, [CPS] where both the employer and the employee set aside monthly savings towards the latter’s retirement.

“Practically, in its seventeen [17] years of its passage as a law, from all indicators, the CPS has, at best, being practiced in complete breach of the OGSPRL 2008.

“Accessible records on it established the incontrovertible fact that it has rather been a drain of resources for the workers, and curiously, a wage lowering tactic for successive governments of the State. Only 34 months (i.e 3 years less of 2 months) of the expected 204 months (17 years) of the deductions from both sides, i.e. the State/Local Governments were remitted to the Pension Funds Administrators.

“In the last 14 years, and still counting, monthly deductions only from workers salaries have been diligently consistent without remittance to their PFAs! The statue-prescribed investments of the funds, the interests it could have yielded amongst other associated benefits are all in limbo! It simply translated to the apparent shortchanging of the entirety of active and dedicated workers of the State over the years.

“We recalled of the widely-publicised Adekunle Hassan Pension Reform Committee set up back in 2022. Neither its findings nor its recommendations was released. Nor was there any definitive concrete step taken to address the issue.

“Countless correspondences on it were written and delivered to the State authorities with no single response.

Suffice that workers unanimously demanded for outright cancellation of the shortchanging Scheme which, according to its amended version, have come into full effect on 1st July, 2025.

“In clear terms, the indefinite suspension of services across the State and Local Governments takes full effect from 12am, Tuesday 15th July, 2025.“