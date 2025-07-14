Edo: Again, 12 feared killed in renewed cult clashes

No fever than 12 persons were reportedly feared killed last weekend following the ongoing cult killings in Benin, the Edo state capital.

The Nigerian Tribune Metro learnt that eight of the victims were killed last Friday, while others were killed on Saturday at different locations in Benin, such as Oluku, Ogida, Textile Mill Road, 3rd East Circular Road, Ovbiogie, Ugbowo, Siluko Road and Uzama Street.

Among the 12 feared killed was an alleged staff of the Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital in Benin, Mr. Osamede Iyamu.

The killing of Iyamu was confirmed by a staff member of the hospital who pleaded anonymity.

Edo Police Public Relations Officer, Moses Yamu, however, confirmed the cult killings.

Meanwhile, SERGEY Torop, a Russian religious cult leader who claimed to be the reincarnation of Jesus Christ, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for causing physical and psychological harm to his followers, the country’s media reported.

A former traffic policeman, Torop gained a huge religious following in the early 1991, taking advantage of the void caused by the collapse of the Soviet Union.

He called himself ‘Siberian Jesus’ and claimed to be Jesus reincarnated by traveling to other countries to convert people.

He was finally arrested and charged with using psychological manipulation to control and exploit his followers for labour and money. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

“It’s all very complicated. But to keep things simple, yes, I am Jesus Christ,” Torop told The Guardian of London in a 2002 interview.