FG designates Air Peace to operate direct flights to Brazil

In a major step towards strengthening Nigeria–Brazil relations, the federal government has approved Air Peace to operate direct passenger flights between both countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, confirmed the development during a recent television interview, noting that it followed a bilateral meeting between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

According to the minister, while Air Peace will handle passenger operations, LATAM — Brazil’s national carrier — will manage cargo services between the two countries.

“Air Peace is going to be flying passengers between Nigeria and Brazil,” Tuggar said. “LATAM will manage the cargo segment.”

ALSO READ: FG to establish national research devt fund agency

He disclosed that Brazil’s civil aviation authorities are already prepared to grant LATAM immediate clearance to begin operations into Nigeria.

The decision to launch the new route, Tuggar explained, is the result of a joint directive from both presidents, who emphasized the need for quick action.

“President Lula said, ‘I’m 79. Tinubu is 73. Time is not on our side.’ And President Tinubu responded, ‘Let’s not delay this. Let’s act fast,’” Tuggar recounted.

He stressed that the agreement is more than a memorandum of understanding, describing it as a solid bilateral aviation commitment that signals a new era of air connectivity between South America and West Africa.

The move is also tied to broader plans involving Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer. Tuggar revealed that discussions are underway to establish a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in Nigeria — one that will serve the West and Central African regions.

“Embraer will work with us to set up an MRO facility here,” he said. “It will support aircraft across West and Central Africa.”

Air Peace, Nigeria’s largest airline, has placed firm orders for 35 Embraer aircraft — including the E195-E2 and E175 models — as part of its fleet expansion and international route development.

“So far, five aircraft have been delivered,” Tuggar said. “The rest will arrive in phases over time.”

He added that the airline’s global ambitions align with Nigeria’s broader foreign policy and economic priorities.

Aviation industry experts have welcomed the partnership, predicting it will enhance tourism, boost trade, and increase diplomatic engagement between Nigeria and Brazil.

Tuggar concluded by affirming that the initiative has moved beyond planning.

“This is not just about policy,” he said. “It’s time for execution.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE