Metro

Truck rams into trailer, kills six in Delta

Ebenezer Adurokiya
Police arrest suspected cultists, Soludo vows to herdsmen kill two farmers, , Police arrest 678 suspects, Delta deputy speaker harps on transparency, Delta govt's approval of N713m for bursary, Pursue your cases diligently, Police arrest Delta council boss, Delta north stakeholders, Isoko National Youth Congress, Man stabs mother in Delta, Anglican bishop hacked to death, Delta concludes 2022/23 bursary payment, Seadogs Delta schools, Delta Police recover guns, Police rescue five kidnap church, beheading’ farm security guard, Delta Police intensify hunt for killers, Delta largest economy

No fewer than six persons were feared dead on the spot and several others injured on Monday afternoon atop the ever-busy Udu Bridge after a truck rammed into a broken-down trailer.

Udu is a major commercial hub and the headquarters of Udu Local Government Area in Delta State.

The fatal crash was reportedly caused by brake failure and the impatience of a tricycle rider, according to eyewitnesses.

Among the deceased was a mechanic who was working underneath the broken-down trailer, which was loaded with electric poles.

Witnesses said the incident occurred when a truck belonging to Julius Berger attempted to avoid a head-on collision with a commercial tricycle (popularly known as Keke).

In the process, the articulated truck crashed into the stationary trailer, killing the mechanic working beneath it.

ALSO READ: Edo: Again, 12 feared killed in renewed cult clashes

The impact caused the truck to somersault, killing the mechanic and crushing three moving tricycles with passengers on board.

The crash led to a complete blockage of the road, resulting in a gridlock that left motorists and tricycle operators stranded for hours.

Workers, students, and traders commuting into Warri and surrounding areas were severely affected, with many forced to continue their journeys on foot as emergency responders struggled to access the scene.

As of the time of filing this report, the exact death toll remained unconfirmed, but six bodies had been evacuated.

Chairman of Udu Local Government Area, Mr. Vincent Oyibode, was on hand to mobilise rescue workers to the scene.

His efforts led to the removal of both the trailer and the truck, although the road remained shut as clearance operations continued.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article UK: Disruption looms as Gatwick airport refuellers begin strike Top 10 busiest African airports in 2025
Next Article Ogun monarch appeals to govt, sale of Oro forest, SAPZ food production , blockage of access road, widows in Ogun, Ogun Task Force, Ogun task force, Why we honoured community leaders Gunmen kill two in Abeokuta Yewa North APC braces up for Ogun LG poll CSO, Kidnappers abduct retired AIG's wife in Ogun, Why we conferred chieftaincy title on Indian philanthropist — Ogun community, assaulting school teacher, Ogun govt seals factory Ogun workers declare indefinite strike over dysfunctional pension reform law

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×