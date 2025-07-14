Truck rams into trailer, kills six in Delta

No fewer than six persons were feared dead on the spot and several others injured on Monday afternoon atop the ever-busy Udu Bridge after a truck rammed into a broken-down trailer.

Udu is a major commercial hub and the headquarters of Udu Local Government Area in Delta State.

The fatal crash was reportedly caused by brake failure and the impatience of a tricycle rider, according to eyewitnesses.

Among the deceased was a mechanic who was working underneath the broken-down trailer, which was loaded with electric poles.

Witnesses said the incident occurred when a truck belonging to Julius Berger attempted to avoid a head-on collision with a commercial tricycle (popularly known as Keke).

In the process, the articulated truck crashed into the stationary trailer, killing the mechanic working beneath it.

The impact caused the truck to somersault, killing the mechanic and crushing three moving tricycles with passengers on board.

The crash led to a complete blockage of the road, resulting in a gridlock that left motorists and tricycle operators stranded for hours.

Workers, students, and traders commuting into Warri and surrounding areas were severely affected, with many forced to continue their journeys on foot as emergency responders struggled to access the scene.

As of the time of filing this report, the exact death toll remained unconfirmed, but six bodies had been evacuated.

Chairman of Udu Local Government Area, Mr. Vincent Oyibode, was on hand to mobilise rescue workers to the scene.

His efforts led to the removal of both the trailer and the truck, although the road remained shut as clearance operations continued.

