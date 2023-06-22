The Ogun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal has fixed July 4 for the commencement of the hearing of the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Honourable Ladi Adebutu.

Adebutu is challenging the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing overvoting, gross misconduct and non-compliance with the Electoral Act 2022 in the declaration of Abiodun as the winner of the election.

At the conclusion of the prehearing sessions on Thursday, the tribunal announced July 4 as the day to tender all documents and papers that were not objected to by either the petitioners or the respondents.

Also, the election court said the hearing proper and the calling of witnesses would start on July 5.

Chairman of the tribunal, Hamidu Kunaza, said: “Documents that are unopposed will be tendered and admitted from the Bar on July 4, while the trial and calling of witnesses commence on July 5.”

Earlier, the tribunal had dismissed an application by Adebutu challenging a claim by Abiodun that he engaged in vote buying during the election.

Abiodun had in his response to Adebutu’s petition accused him of vote buying during the March 18 election.

Adebutu, in the application, asked the tribunal to strike out the paragraphs containing the claims that he bought votes during the election.

But, the tribunal said Abiodun, being a respondent, has enough space to respond the way he deemed fit.

With the settlement of all prehearing matters, the tribunal will on July 4 commence hearing the petition properly.