Ahead of the 2024 governorship election in Ondo State, the immediate past Chairman of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Ondo State, Mr. Dele Ogunbameru, has called for the zoning of the next governorship seat to Ondo South, and specifically to Okitipupa, for equity and fairness.

Ogunbameru who stated this in a statement said zoning a governorship slot to Okitipupa will ensure equity and fairness in the state’s political arrangement.

According to him, the South senatorial District only had the opportunity of producing the governor of the state for one term under Dr Olusegun Agagu who hailed from Okitipupa local government.

He said Agagu, who was the state governor from 2003 to 2009, was removed by the Court of Appeal in Benin after spending a term at the helms of affairs.

Ogunbameru explained that the central senatorial district had produced a governor for two terms of eight years under former governor Olusegun Mimiko from Ondo West Local Government.

He said ” Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from Owo local government in the North senatorial will complete two terms of eight years in office in February 2025, aside from the four years spent by Chief Adebayo Adefarati from Akunba Akoko in Akoko North-East local government also in the North Senatorial district,”

While making the case for Okitipupa local government area to produce Akeredolu’s successor, Ogunbameru pointed out that the voting strength of Ikales places Okitipupa ahead of other local governments in the Senatorial district

“In Ondo State, the governorship position has moved around the three senatorial districts but it has not favoured the South Senatorial district.

“It is, therefore, highly commendable that the people of Ondo State unanimously agreed to concede the next governorship position of the state to the South senatorial district which has six local governments with each featuring their sons and daughters for the exalted position.

“Now that the governorship position is returning to the South senatorial district in 2024 for political balance.

“It is politically expedient, and precedence demand that just like Owo and Ondo West Local Governments, Okitipupa Local Government should be allowed to complete its term since Agagu only spent one term as governor of the state.





“However, while these six Local governments and their aspirants have equal rights to the governorship position, the choice of where political parties choose their candidates from in these six local governments will be a major determinant of who wins at the end of the day,”

Ogunbameru said that it would only be politically balanced, considering the voting strength of Okitipupa, to allow candidates from the local government to complete Agagu’s tenure just like Owo local government (Akeredolu) and Ondo West local government (Mimiko).

“It is on record that Okitipupa, the headquarters of the nine blocks of Ikale people, is known to have 30 wards, while Ilaje has 12 wards and Ese-Odo with 10 wards.

“Besides, the voting population of Ikales is not less than 272,175 compared to that of Ilaje and Ese-Odo with 143,185 and 82,080 voting population, respectively,” he stated.

Ogunbameru added that Ilaje and Ese-Odo local governments had been adequately taken care of with statutory appointments in the Ondo State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (OSOPADEC) and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“It is on record and almost, if not impossible, for someone to be the Chairman of OSOPADEC and Commissioner in NDDC if the person is not from Ilaje or Ese-Odo Local Governments.

“Besides, as of today, the current Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, and the Deputy Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Abayomi Akinruntan, are from the same constituency in Ilaje Local Government,” he said.

