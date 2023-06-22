A Digital Forensic Expert, Hitler Nnwuala, testified on Thursday at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) deleted all the results of the presidential elections in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the guise of preparing for the March 18, 2023 governorship election.

Nnwuala, who was called as an expert witness by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in their petition challenging the declaration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential election, provided his evidence during examination-in-chief by the Petitioners’ counsel, Chief Chris Uche (SAN).

He stated that he examined 110 Biomodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) machines as a sample material from the FCT.

During cross-examination, Nnwuala, who was subpoenaed to the court, acknowledged that there might be an increase in deviation as the number of samples analyzed increases based on the small sample space of 110 samples.

Chief Wole Olanikpekun (SAN), counsel to President Tinubu, challenged the forensic reports during cross-examination, pointing out some identified errors that the author admitted.

INEC’s lead counsel, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), also raised objections during his cross-examination, questioning the small sample size used. He highlighted that the sample size of 110 devices was only 3.5 per cent of the total devices deployed in FCT and 0.06 per cent of the total devices deployed in the country during the election.

During Thursday’s proceedings, Atiku Abubakar submitted a certified true copy of INEC Form EC8A for 20 local government areas of Ogun State and 17 local government areas of Ondo State as evidence in support of their petition. The petitioners also presented a certified true copy of Form EC8A from 20 local government areas of Rivers State.

The respondents in the petition objected to the admissibility of the documents and stated that they would provide reasons for their objection during the final address stage.

The five-member panel of Justices, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani, admitted the documents as exhibits and adjourned further hearing in the petition until Friday, June 23.

