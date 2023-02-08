Nurudeen Alimi

Members of the National Association of Ogun State Students in Obafemi Awolowo University have declared their support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State, Hon Ladi Adebutu.

In a statement on Wednesday by the President, Ibitokun Samuel, the association recounted how students’ welfare has been neglected by successive governments in Ogun State and that the only time in the last ten years that indigenes of Ogun State in the university have been given utmost priority was when Hon Ladi Adebutu paid for the school fees of over 50 Ogun State Students in Obafemi Awolowo University.

The statement reads: “This declaration can not be separated from the exceptional leadership and commitment Adebutu has shown towards our organisation.

“When the incumbent government failed to pay bursaries to our association members, Adebutu stepped in and offered scholarships to the affected members. This act of generosity and empathy towards our association is a testament to Adebutu’s dedication to the well-being of all citizens of Ogun State, especially the youths.

“We believe that Adebutu is the best candidate for governor and we are confident that he will continue to be a strong advocate for our Ogun State students and all the people of Ogun State at large”.

The students noted that the declaration is coming after consultation with over two thousand Ogun State students in the university and stakeholders who are alumni of the association.

The Vice-President of the association, Adeleye Deborah, while speaking thanked Adebutu for the scholarship offered to Ogun State students in the 2020 academic session and also for his promise to continue the scholarship programme in the institution.

