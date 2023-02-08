The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) has been told to call the Lagos State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, to order over his plan to engage members of the Lagos State government-owned Parks Management Committee for the distribution of sensitive electoral materials in Lagos State in the coming general elections.

In a letter addressed to the chairman of INEC, a community leader from Mushin axis of Lagos State, Chief Adedoyin Adefowope, said the plan by INEC to engage the Musiliu Akinsanya (AKA MC Oluomo)-led Parks Management Committee for the forthcoming election would create confusion in the state.

He wrote, “For the avoidance of doubt, the Lagos State Motor Parks Management Committee which is a creation of the Lagos State government, an APC government, is headed by MC Oluomo and therefore cannot be separated from the government.”

He stated that the national leadership of INEC had done well by engaging a non-partisan NURTW with national spread for the logistics and transportation of electoral materials and advised the Lagos Resident Electoral Commissioner to do the same to prevent avoidable crisis in the state.

“The national headquarters of INEC has done well by engaging the NURTW that has spread all over the 774 local governments. I will therefore advise Mr Olusegun Agbaje to toe the same line with INEC in the interest of peace, free and fair elections,” the letter stated.

