By Saheed Salawu

THE Ogun State Muslim Council (OMC) has commended the Federal Government for approving hijab as part of uniform for female Muslim students in its colleges, describing the gesture as appropriate and compatible with the provision and spirit of the country’s constitution.

The OMC, in a statement in Abeokuta signed by its Secretary-General, Alhaji Kamaldeen Akintunde, said the government’s circular containing the approval could not have been otherwise given the recent verdict of the Supreme Court on hijab.

The council said the circular underscored the Federal Government’s stance on free practice of faith, noting that it would go a long way to check the fuss over the female Muslim’s head cover in some states.

The body, however, called on stakeholders to avoid overzealousness in implementing the government’s notice.

The OMC implored the Ogun State government to toe the Federal Government’s path by issuing a similar circular to complement the religious freedom posture of the present administration.

The council noted that the present administration in the state is not averse to students wearing hijab on their uniforms but implored the government to go the extra mile and direct the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to issue a circular endorsing the use of hijab by willing female Muslim students in the state for posterity.

It called on Muslims and Christians to co-exist and tolerate one another in the interest of the unity and development of the country.