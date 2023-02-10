By Saheed Salawu

A former Organising Secretary of the Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria (ADS), Alhaji Ibrahim Kilani, has commended the Ondo State governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, for extending maternity leave for workers from three months to six months.

Kilani gave the commendation last week at the 30th edition of his annual babies’ award, which was part of events to mark his birthday.

Kilani described the extension of the annual leave by the governor as a relief for mothers and their babies as it would bring about meaningful time for breastfeeding.

At the event held at the Afin Akoko Basic Health Centre, in Akoko North-West Local Government Area of Ondo State, the ADS elder presented babies, mothers and staff members of the health centre with cash and other gift items.

He appealed to nursing mothers to embark on exclusive breastfeeding of their babies to increase the infants’ immunity.

According to him, the award was initiated in 1993 to encourage pregnant and nursing mothers to patronise government-owned health institutions.

Earlier, the officer in charge of the health centre, Mrs Dupe Olowoyeye, urged all Ondo State residents to avoid quacks, saying qualified medical doctors and nurses were available in all primary health institutions in the state.

Highlights of the event included presentation of gifts and the cutting of the birthday cake by Alhaji Kilani.

The Chief Imam of Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, Afin Akoko branch, Sheikh Hamidu Yusuf, described Alhaji Kilani as an embodiment humility, hard work and selflessness.