By Biola Azeez | Ilorin

THE Islamic Missionaries’ Asociation of Nigeria (IMAN) with national headquarters in Ilorin, Kwara State, will confer awards on 35 Muslim personalities and Islamic bodies in recognition of their contributions to the progress of Islam and humanity.

According to a statement by the Chairman, Special Award Ceremony Committee, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the ceremony is scheduled to hold at IMAN Centre, opposite Yidi Praying Ground, Ilorin.

The statement said the awardees will be led by the Olofa of Offa, Oba Muftau Oloyede Gbadamosi, and the Emir of Lafiagi Alhaji Mohammed Kudu Kawu Haliru, as well as the Turaki of Ilorin, Malam Saliu Mustapha.

Others, it said, are the first Saraunniya Mata of Ilorin Emirate, Hajiya Muinat Bola Shagaya and the senator representing Kwara Central, Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe.

The awardees also include the Madawaki of Ilorin and governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), Waziri Yakubu Gobir; Chief Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), and the Mufti of Ilorin, Sheikh Sulaiman Farouq Onikipa Al-Miskin.

Three eminent personalities are to be honoured posthumously at the event for their contributions to the growth of IMAN. They are the first Muttawali of Ilorin and father of the incumbent governor of Kwara State, Alhaji A.G.F. Abdul-Razaq (SAN); former Secretary to the Kwara State Government and former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Dr A.S. Oniyangi; and a don, Professor Musa Ali Ajetunmobi.

A former speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Professor Ali Ahmad; the Dan Iya of Ilorin, Alhaji Sulaiman Kale Kawu and Hajiya Maryam Bola Kamarudeen will also be decorated at the event.

According to the statement, the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, will attend the event as the patron of IMAN, while governor of Kwara State, Malam Abdul-Rahman Abdul-Razaq, will be present as the special guest of honour, with the chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, presiding over the event, scheduled to begin at 10 o’clock in the morning.