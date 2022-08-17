Ogun PDP: I’ll fight this battle to the end ― Segun Showunmi

Former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Otunba Segun Showunmi, has vowed to fight the ongoing battle for the opposition party’s ticket to the end.

Showunmi expressed confidence that at the end of the struggle, which is already before the courts, and with the first victory at the Court of Appeal, on Monday, he would emerge the authentic candidate of the PDP in Ogun State in the next few weeks.

Showunmi, who was spokesperson to Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2019 election, spoke while addressing pressmen on the outcome of the judgement, in Abuja, on Wednesday.

He said it was necessary to clarify issues, considering the barrage of calls and deep interest of the public in the matter, noting that he was humbled by the number of Nigerians that were interested in the case.

He explained, “When the party declared open the sale of forms, it meant anybody who wanted to contest for any position including the presidency, should start buying form. My colleague, Hon Ladi Adebutu purchased his form on the very first day. Ironically, upon buying his form, Hon. Adebutu went to the media – the Television, Newspapers and Online platforms saying that the Executive Committee (EXCOs) of the Peoples Democratic Party bought the form for him.

“I reasoned that if we were to go into a contest that requires us to get adhoc delegates from the Excos in the wards, and follow the rules that will lead to getting the delegates that will put together an electoral college that will elect the party’s candidate, I felt that the constitution of the PDP had been compromised and broken because the fact that they bought a form for a particular candidate shows that there is a bias, and that they have been compromised.

“Secondly, the Oath of Office of the EXCO which includes that they will be free, fair and just to all and sundry had also been compromised. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria had also been breached relative to how political parties are to organise themselves.

“I therefore wrote a letter to the national organ of our party – the National Chairman’s Office, the National Secretary’s Office, the National Organizing Secretary’s Office and the National Legal Adviser’s Office, saying that it is unfair to purchase a contest form for one among several contestants. I offered remedial opportunities alongside my complaint. As a remedy, I recommended that the EXCO, which action showed bias should be dissolved or set aside while a fair set of people should be brought on board to superintend the primary election process.

“I gave a number of sound and progressive advice, and I explained that if they failed to do the needful, I would have no alternative but to seek redress in court. Because of their penchant to disregard everything that other people in other civilizations will treat as serious, I wrote the letter in the court and gave them a proof of service from the Federal High Court, Abuja.”

Showunmi said the Court of Appeal had been very thorough in its judgement and had given him victory in that first step, adding that every Nigerian must be able to exercise his legal rights within the law.

