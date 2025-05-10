Ogun LG pensioners laud Gov Abiodun over payment of N3.5bn gratuities

The Local Government Pensioners Association of Nigeria (LOGPAN), Ogun State Chapter, has commended the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for releasing N3.5 billion to the Bureau of Local Government Pensions for the payment of outstanding gratuities for the year 2016.

This commendation was contained in an open letter dated May 7, 2025, and signed by the State Chairman, Pastor Benedict A. Ademoye, and State Secretary, Otunba Korede A. Lamidi, addressed to the governor.

The pensioners described the gesture as another landmark action that portrays the governor as a humane and compassionate leader.

The letter further reads:

“Your Excellency, please permit us to count our blessings since the historic meeting you held with the leadership of our association on August 16, 2022, under the leadership of our late chairman, Elder (Chief) Sikuru Akangbe Ayilara. At that time, the minimum pension was N5,000.00 per month, and you were releasing the sum of N500 million per quarter for the payment of outstanding gratuities.

“Following that meeting, and in the spirit of benevolence and kindness that defines your leadership in Ogun State, you began a geometric increase in the quarterly release of funds as follows:

N600 million for the 4th quarter of 2022.

ALSO READ: Adamawa govt hails UNICEF for boosting education sector

“You also constituted a committee to attend to pensioners facing medical emergencies, releasing funds from their accrued gratuities for treatment. This initiative has saved hundreds of lives and helped prevent avoidable deaths among us.

“In February 2023, the minimum pension was tentatively increased to N10,000.00 per month. Immediately after your second term commenced in May 2023, the quarterly release was further increased to N1 billion, among other impactful actions.”

The association lauded the governor for transforming the lives of pensioners in the state.

The letter continued:

“Arising from the foregoing, Your Excellency, you and your administration have significantly improved the lives of all pensioners in Ogun State, particularly local government pensioners. You have wiped away our tears and restored our hope.

“Mr. Governor, we deeply appreciate you and thank you sincerely. Gold and silver we do not have, but what we have, we give unto you—our prayers. May the Almighty God bless you and your family. May Ogun State continue to soar to greater heights under your capable leadership.

“Your Excellency, LOGPAN notes with delight that when you speak, you follow through. This is the hallmark of a sincere, reliable, and trustworthy leader. We are senior citizens and elders who can attest that Nigeria is gradually getting better.

“We also remember your outstanding contributions as Chairman of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), where your legacy remains indelible. Your current activities as a trusted and tested national leader have not gone unnoticed.

“It is our hope and prayer that after your tenure as Executive Governor of Ogun State ends in May 2027, the sky will be your starting point in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“Your Excellency, thank you once again, and God bless.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE