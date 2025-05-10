Shehu Sani slams military ‘over use of defence funds for malls, hotels’

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has slammed the military over the alleged diversion of Nigeria’s defence funds for non-military projects such as shopping malls, hotels, and even universities.

Speaking during a live appearance on Politics Today, a programme aired on Channels Television Friday night, Sani said such misuse of funds undermines Nigeria’s fight against insecurity.

He emphasised that every naira allocated to defence should be used strictly to support the battle against terrorism and banditry.

“Defence and security funds should go for defence,” he said. “Money meant for the Ministry of Defence and military should not be used to build plazas, hotels for the National Association of Navy, and military wives.

“It is for those on the battlefield to achieve the desired results.”

The former senator lamented that while frontline troops continue to face resource shortages, military institutions are investing in infrastructure unrelated to combat efforts.

“Today, almost all security apparatuses have markets, plazas and shopping malls. I even heard they have universities,” he said.

Sani warned that diverting resources meant for warfare to real estate development sends the wrong message and weakens Nigeria’s capacity to tackle violent threats effectively.

“It is a known fact that the Nigerian state as a country is faced with a war against banditry, which has been going on for a decade.

“It is also a fact that what we are fighting in the country is not just about us against the terrorists but the same problem is facing other nations like Niger Republic.

“We have talked too much about insecurity, but what is needed for us is to step up our action because our action as a nation has not been able to eradicate the action of terrorism in the country.

“You cannot win the war against terrorism in 24 hours,” he said.

He called on the government and military leadership to re-strategize and commit resources where they are truly needed on the battlefield not in building luxury or commercial ventures.

