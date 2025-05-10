Facilitate our return to ancestral homes, IDPs beg Gov Kefas

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Taraba, taking refuge in Benue, have appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas to facilitate their return to their ancestral homes in Wukari.

The displaced persons who spoke on Thursday in Kyado, Benue, during the burial of Mr. Jethro Yerga, the assistant secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Taraba state council.

The Ter Wukari, Zaki John Ikyo, the Tiv IDP chairman in Wukari local government, Hon. Peter Achibo, represented by his vice, Terhile Ahur, both appealed for the return of peace and harmonious coexistence between Tiv and Jukun in Wukari local government to pave the way for development in the area.

“We wish to sincerely thank the Benue state government for accommodating us for six years, since we were displaced from our ancestral homes in Taraba state. We wish to appeal to Governor Agbu Kefas to demonstrate the spirit of empathy and facilitate our return to Taraba.

“We have no other place or state, we want to return to our ancestral home in Taraba state. Our situation here is pathetic. We have been living in either school classes or under trees when school resumes for session. We appeal for Taraba state government’s sympathy and provision of security to enable us to return and continue with our normal farming activities.

“We appeal to Governor Agbu Kefas to look into ethnic disputes in Taraba, particularly in Wukari local government, and ensure the resettlement of people in the affected areas to continue with their normal lives for the overall development of the state.

“The unfortunate crisis in Wukari has forced thousands of Tiv people to become homeless for the past six years. This development has imposed untold hardship on us that humanity can ever imagine. We call on the government of Governor Agbu Kefas to please, feel our pains and consider the quick return of the IDPs to Taraba with adequate security for peace,” the IDPs appealed.

