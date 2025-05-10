Metro

Facilitate our return to ancestral homes, IDPs beg Gov Kefas

Terna Chikpa
IDPs beg Gov Kefas, Taraba pensioners endorse Kefas, poverty sustainability allegation, Young professionals scheme, Kefas appreciates Shettima, Taraba PDP, Taraba College staff Kefas , First Anniversary: Gov Kefas promises new tractors for Taraba farmers, Save Taraba college from collapsing, Coalition tasks Gov Kefas, We'll support Gov Kefas to transform Taraba — Forum

The internally displaced persons (IDPs) from Taraba, taking refuge in Benue, have appealed to Governor Agbu Kefas to facilitate their return to their ancestral homes in Wukari.

The displaced persons who spoke on Thursday in Kyado, Benue, during the burial of Mr. Jethro Yerga, the assistant secretary of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Taraba state council.

The Ter Wukari, Zaki John Ikyo, the Tiv IDP chairman in Wukari local government, Hon. Peter Achibo, represented by his vice, Terhile Ahur, both appealed for the return of peace and harmonious coexistence between Tiv and Jukun in Wukari local government to pave the way for development in the area.

“We wish to sincerely thank the Benue state government for accommodating us for six years, since we were displaced from our ancestral homes in Taraba state. We wish to appeal to Governor Agbu Kefas to demonstrate the spirit of empathy and facilitate our return to Taraba.

“We have no other place or state, we want to return to our ancestral home in Taraba state. Our situation here is pathetic. We have been living in either school classes or under trees when school resumes for session. We appeal for Taraba state government’s sympathy and provision of security to enable us to return and continue with our normal farming activities.

“We appeal to Governor Agbu Kefas to look into ethnic disputes in Taraba, particularly in Wukari local government, and ensure the resettlement of people in the affected areas to continue with their normal lives for the overall development of the state.

“The unfortunate crisis in Wukari has forced thousands of Tiv people to become homeless for the past six years. This development has imposed untold hardship on us that humanity can ever imagine. We call on the government of Governor Agbu Kefas to please, feel our pains and consider the quick return of the IDPs to Taraba with adequate security for peace,” the IDPs appealed.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

UPDATE NEWS: Nigerians can now earn US Dollars through domain flipping, buy domain names for cheap and have it resold to earn up to $15,000. Click here to start and get PROOF.

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Northwest governors meet Northwest governors meet to tackle insecurity, others
Next Article Commissioner charges ACDC on peaceful coexistence Ogun govt releases N498m to farmers Gov Abiodun Approves Promotion, Alaye-Aba traditional ruler in Odogbolu LG Tribune a beacon of excellence Ogun IGR growth, Ogun govt shuts school, Ijebu-Igbo residents want Ogun govt’s Egba chiefs deny opposing Gov Abiodun, Nigeria's socioeconomic status Abiodun, Ogun pensioners beg Gov Abiodun for health relief, pension adjustment, cash grant Ogun govt, Gov Abiodun expands Ogun Teach Initiative, increases teachers from 4,000 to 6,000, Ogun govt completes 100 housing units at Gateway aviation village Ogun LG pensioners laud Gov Abiodun over payment of N3.5bn gratuities

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×